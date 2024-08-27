Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $7,258,304.30 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $7,258,304.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,391.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,499 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $262,234.65.

On Friday, July 12th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28.

On Monday, June 10th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $190,609.20.

Roblox stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after acquiring an additional 535,414 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,591 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

