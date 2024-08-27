Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Arvind Chakravarthy Sells 14,176 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 14,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $622,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arvind Chakravarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $488,950.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.