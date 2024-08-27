Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Arvind Chakravarthy Sells 14,176 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 14,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $622,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arvind Chakravarthy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $488,950.00.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.