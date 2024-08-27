Rocket Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 14,538 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average volume of 10,790 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 858.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 117.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rocket Companies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 183,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 188.91 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

