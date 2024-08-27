Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) traded down 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 7,115,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,593,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.21. The company has a market cap of £4.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
