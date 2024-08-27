Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roku

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.96. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.