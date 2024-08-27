Rosenblatt Securities Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $330.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $335.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $265.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 501.64, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.05 and a 200-day moving average of $319.63. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $5,045,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $2,955,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 240.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

