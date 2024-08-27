Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Research analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 3.40.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 27.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

