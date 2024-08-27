Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of RGLD opened at $141.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.91. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $142.32.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.20%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 422,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 182,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

