Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $9.91. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 62,342 shares.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Activity at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 574,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 85,571 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

