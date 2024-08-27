RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading 7.8% Higher

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.40 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). Approximately 306,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 565,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90 ($0.14).

The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of £7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.81.

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

