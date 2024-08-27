Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

