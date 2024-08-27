Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.85.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after buying an additional 434,460 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after buying an additional 242,554 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,634,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 78,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 935,005 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

