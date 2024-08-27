Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Up 1.2%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €178.15 ($197.94) and last traded at €177.45 ($197.17). Approximately 47,422 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €175.40 ($194.89).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €166.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €207.50.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.