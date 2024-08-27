Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 7,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 121,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Scienjoy Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Further Reading

