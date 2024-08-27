Scotiabank Increases Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $70.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.0 %

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $70.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at about $573,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 30.1% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 175,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 48.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

