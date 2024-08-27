Sealed Air Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

