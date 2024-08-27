Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.77

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $11.20. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 104,835 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 1.2 %
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.
Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
