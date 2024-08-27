SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given “Buy” Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $85,727.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

