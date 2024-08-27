SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Westpark Capital lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

