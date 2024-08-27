SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

SentinelOne stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after purchasing an additional 643,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

