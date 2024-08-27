SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on S. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

S stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,731,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

