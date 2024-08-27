Sequans Communications’ (SQNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 4.3 %

SQNS opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.16. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

