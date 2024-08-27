Seth Blackley Sells 187,904 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evolent Health stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,959 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 125.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,759,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,400 shares in the last quarter.

EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

