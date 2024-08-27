SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 13,688 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Titan International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 215,637 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 69,861 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Titan International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,459 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 261,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $506,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Stock Up 0.9 %

Titan International stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $614.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.85. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $532.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

