SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

