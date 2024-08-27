SG Americas Securities LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQBK. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,675.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,007,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,675.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.66 million, a PE ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.56 million. Analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

