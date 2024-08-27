SG Americas Securities LLC Has $98,000 Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $184,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 154.59 and a quick ratio of 154.59. The firm has a market cap of $717.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

