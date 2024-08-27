SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $101,000 in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 33.1% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 68.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Good bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,619.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.