SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $101,000 in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 763,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pagaya Technologies

In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $157,268.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,232 shares in the company, valued at $965,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,239 shares of company stock worth $1,190,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of PGY opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 6.44. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Pagaya Technologies Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

