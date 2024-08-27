SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $102,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,258 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after purchasing an additional 54,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,640,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after buying an additional 424,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 62,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 315,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Report on BRKL

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.