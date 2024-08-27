SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $103,000 in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.75, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

