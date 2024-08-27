SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 6,200 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 175,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 874,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UTZ opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

