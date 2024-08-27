SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,770 shares of company stock worth $723,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Read Our Latest Report on FormFactor

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.