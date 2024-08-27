SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,723 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

