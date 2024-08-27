SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 159 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.2 %

CNS opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $89.64. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

