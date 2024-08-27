SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.