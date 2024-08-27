SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Angi by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $73,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

