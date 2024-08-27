Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $421.60

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.60 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.56). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 421.60 ($5.56), with a volume of 3,062,759 shares traded.
Shaftesbury Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 421.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 421.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82.
Shaftesbury Company Profile
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.