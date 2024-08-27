Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

