Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $392.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.16.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $360.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $363.13.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

