Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($34.29) to GBX 2,700 ($35.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($43.52) to GBX 3,380 ($44.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.20) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,120 ($41.14).

BNZL opened at GBX 3,426.32 ($45.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,150.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,092.57. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,709 ($35.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,600 ($47.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,196.36, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

