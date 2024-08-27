Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

SIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

Shares of SIG opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $58,357,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $52,976,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after acquiring an additional 181,207 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

