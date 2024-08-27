SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.66. 1,035,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,423,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 347.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.