SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $248.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.93. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 15,160 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.36, for a total value of $3,568,057.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,191,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,538,999.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,670 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,560. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 503.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 65.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 162,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 145.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 535,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3,017.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 763,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 739,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

