Skye Bioscience’s (SKYE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Skye Bioscience will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,486,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $5,213,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

