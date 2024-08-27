Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Sells $899,000.00 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Wade Lyall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 12,448 shares of Skyline Champion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $1,093,930.24.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $93.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,621,000 after buying an additional 62,748 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,642,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,004,000 after buying an additional 53,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 81,823 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,157,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

