Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.25. 206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Slam Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.
About Slam
Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
