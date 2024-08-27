Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading 1.9% Higher

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.64 and last traded at C$12.62. Approximately 210,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 95,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. The firm has a market cap of C$744.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

