SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 769,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %
BHB opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $482.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.70.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bar Harbor Bankshares
In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $115,570.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,466 shares of company stock valued at $140,534 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
