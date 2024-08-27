SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 769,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

BHB opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $482.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bar Harbor Bankshares

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $115,570.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,466 shares of company stock valued at $140,534 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.