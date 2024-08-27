SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 13,261 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after buying an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,255 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 902,530 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,205. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of INDI stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $833.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
